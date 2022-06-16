National Guard to Seek State Funding for Post at Pangborn

Talks between the Washington Army National Guard and the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority about bringing a permanent post for the Guard to Pangborn Memorial Airport continue.

At the Port’s latest board meeting, discussions about how the Guard intends to facilitate the purchase of land and the lease of the Executive Flight building revealed the possibility of funding through the state legislature.

“They’re (National Guard) are going to develop and submit a legislative decision package for funds to lease Executive Flight,” explained Port CEO Jim Kuntz. “And they are going to submit a legislative decision package authorizing the purchase of the land.”

The 28 acres of land includes a 14-acre parcel which is currently owned by Santa Cruz Farms. The remainder already belongs to the Port.

The two parties are also exploring options for connecting water, power and other utilities to the proposed site.

Kuntz says if all goes according to plan, the post could be operational by the fall of next year.

A permanent Guard post at Pangborn would provide several benefits for the region – primarily increased response times during wildfires.