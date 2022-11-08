NCEF Welcomes New Board Member Jeff Kimbell

The North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) introduces their new board member Jeff Kimbell.

Kimbell is a third-generation teacher from Woodinville and recently retired from operations and engineering management and consulting to spend more time volunteering.

He has experience serving on the Executive Advisory Board at the University of Washington for 15 years.

He currently volunteers at Chelan PUD’s Rocky Reach Discovery Center, Youth Dynamics’ Stonewater Adventure Center, Columbia Break Fire Interpretive Center, Serve Wenatchee Valley and Westside High School.