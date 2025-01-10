Community Donations Push GIVE NCW Campaign to Record Amount

Community Donations Push GIVE NCW Campaign to Record Amount

The Community Foundation of NCW has announced the fundraising total for the 2024 Give NCW campaign.

Over $904,000 was raised during the 2024 holiday giving season, marking a record-breaking year for the regional fundraising initiative.

The Foundation's Jennifer Dolge said donors responded with an impressive 31% increase in contributions over last year’s campaign.

"There were 85 non-profits participating this year and they were all doing a lot of outreach individually to their donors to let them know what kind of an impact they're making"  Dolge added "We also had some great business partnerships this year with Plaza Super Jet and Icicle Brewing doing round ups (customers adding donations to their bills) and fundraising nights at the Taproom and Munchenhaus.  So I think people are knowing more about GIVE NCW and what it is."

More than 800 individuals made a contribution this year and the number of new donors also increased from 2023

The campaign runs from Thanksgiving through December 31st and supports nonprofit organizations across Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.

Community Foundation of NCW provided the list of donations each non-profit will receive.  Donors could designate the agency they wished to support or have their campaign contribution divided equally among all 85 organizations.

2024 Give NCW Results

OrganizationTotal Raised
Akin (formerly Children’s Home Society of Washington)$13,054
Alano Club of Wenatchee$5,112
Alatheia Riding Center$14,271
CAFE: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education$9,509
Camp Fire NCW$6,319
Cancer Care of NCW$12,179
Cascade Community Markets$9,449
Cascade Fisheries$8,034
Cascade Medical Foundation$6,174
Cashmere Food Bank$11,339
Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village$9,614
Chelan-Douglas CASA$21,104
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council$22,994
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services$16,829
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust$27,589
Chelan Valley Hope$9,114
Chelan Valley Housing Trust$4,014
Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center Foundation$4,104
Common Ground Community Housing Trust$7,229
Communities In Schools of North Central Washington$5,539
Community Cultural Center of Tonasket$2,704
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance$10,893
Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement$3,734
Friends of Ukraine Refugees$8,584
Garden Terrace Senior Living$8,843
Habitat For Humanity Of The Greater Wenatchee Area$19,739
Hand in Hand Immigration Services$21,528
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts$10,199
Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation$9,969
Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center$5,124
Lake Chelan Bach Fest$9,635
Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity$7,229
Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan-Douglas Counties$6,624
Mobile Meals of Wenatchee$13,444
Mountain Meadows$7,679
Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community$10,629
NCW Arts Alliance$3,989
NCW Community Toy Drive$8,149
NCW Economic Development District$4,109
North Valley Community Health Association$3,174
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project$12,124
Numerica Performing Arts Center$5,849
Okandogs$7,409
Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare$3,484
Okanogan County Child Development Association$2,749
Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group$610
Okanogan Highlands Alliance$3,829
Okanogan Land Trust$5,399
Okanogan Regional Humane$3,489
Only7Seconds$26,454
Our Valley Our Future$6,854
Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree$3,519
Pateros Treehouse Early Education Organization$4,184
Plain Valley Ski Trails$3,459
Pybus Market Charitable Foundation$50,839
Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education$6,211
Safe Families for Children$5,309
Serve Wenatchee Valley$25,563
Stage Kids WA$11,769
Sustainable NCW$9,939
TEAMS Learning Center$4,889
The Brave Warrior Project$14,986
The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program (KC HELP)$4,849
Thrive Chelan Valley$11,099
Tierra Learning Center$7,389
Together for Youth$5,359
TREAD (Trails & Recreation Engagement, Advocacy and Development)$9,899
Upper Valley Connection$10,299
Upper Valley MEND$30,149
Velocity Swimming$4,329
Waste Loop$11,959
Wellness Place$14,419
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society$4,134
Wenatchee Kennel Club$8,114
Wenatchee Outdoors$4,044
Wenatchee River Institute$14,394
Wenatchee Valley Children’s Guild$6,019
Wenatchee Valley College Foundation$6,469
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center$5,364
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society$29,271
Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center$22,744
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association$14,607
Wenatchee Valley YMCA$16,199
Women’s Resource Center of NCW$31,029
YWCA North Central Washington$14,189
TOTAL$904,765

