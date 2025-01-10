Community Donations Push GIVE NCW Campaign to Record Amount
The Community Foundation of NCW has announced the fundraising total for the 2024 Give NCW campaign.
Over $904,000 was raised during the 2024 holiday giving season, marking a record-breaking year for the regional fundraising initiative.
The Foundation's Jennifer Dolge said donors responded with an impressive 31% increase in contributions over last year’s campaign.
"There were 85 non-profits participating this year and they were all doing a lot of outreach individually to their donors to let them know what kind of an impact they're making" Dolge added "We also had some great business partnerships this year with Plaza Super Jet and Icicle Brewing doing round ups (customers adding donations to their bills) and fundraising nights at the Taproom and Munchenhaus. So I think people are knowing more about GIVE NCW and what it is."
More than 800 individuals made a contribution this year and the number of new donors also increased from 2023
The campaign runs from Thanksgiving through December 31st and supports nonprofit organizations across Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.
Community Foundation of NCW provided the list of donations each non-profit will receive. Donors could designate the agency they wished to support or have their campaign contribution divided equally among all 85 organizations.
2024 Give NCW Results
|Organization
|Total Raised
|Akin (formerly Children’s Home Society of Washington)
|$13,054
|Alano Club of Wenatchee
|$5,112
|Alatheia Riding Center
|$14,271
|CAFE: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education
|$9,509
|Camp Fire NCW
|$6,319
|Cancer Care of NCW
|$12,179
|Cascade Community Markets
|$9,449
|Cascade Fisheries
|$8,034
|Cascade Medical Foundation
|$6,174
|Cashmere Food Bank
|$11,339
|Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village
|$9,614
|Chelan-Douglas CASA
|$21,104
|Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council
|$22,994
|Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services
|$16,829
|Chelan-Douglas Land Trust
|$27,589
|Chelan Valley Hope
|$9,114
|Chelan Valley Housing Trust
|$4,014
|Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center Foundation
|$4,104
|Common Ground Community Housing Trust
|$7,229
|Communities In Schools of North Central Washington
|$5,539
|Community Cultural Center of Tonasket
|$2,704
|Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
|$10,893
|Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement
|$3,734
|Friends of Ukraine Refugees
|$8,584
|Garden Terrace Senior Living
|$8,843
|Habitat For Humanity Of The Greater Wenatchee Area
|$19,739
|Hand in Hand Immigration Services
|$21,528
|Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
|$10,199
|Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation
|$9,969
|Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center
|$5,124
|Lake Chelan Bach Fest
|$9,635
|Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity
|$7,229
|Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan-Douglas Counties
|$6,624
|Mobile Meals of Wenatchee
|$13,444
|Mountain Meadows
|$7,679
|Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community
|$10,629
|NCW Arts Alliance
|$3,989
|NCW Community Toy Drive
|$8,149
|NCW Economic Development District
|$4,109
|North Valley Community Health Association
|$3,174
|Northwest Immigrant Rights Project
|$12,124
|Numerica Performing Arts Center
|$5,849
|Okandogs
|$7,409
|Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare
|$3,484
|Okanogan County Child Development Association
|$2,749
|Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group
|$610
|Okanogan Highlands Alliance
|$3,829
|Okanogan Land Trust
|$5,399
|Okanogan Regional Humane
|$3,489
|Only7Seconds
|$26,454
|Our Valley Our Future
|$6,854
|Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree
|$3,519
|Pateros Treehouse Early Education Organization
|$4,184
|Plain Valley Ski Trails
|$3,459
|Pybus Market Charitable Foundation
|$50,839
|Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education
|$6,211
|Safe Families for Children
|$5,309
|Serve Wenatchee Valley
|$25,563
|Stage Kids WA
|$11,769
|Sustainable NCW
|$9,939
|TEAMS Learning Center
|$4,889
|The Brave Warrior Project
|$14,986
|The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program (KC HELP)
|$4,849
|Thrive Chelan Valley
|$11,099
|Tierra Learning Center
|$7,389
|Together for Youth
|$5,359
|TREAD (Trails & Recreation Engagement, Advocacy and Development)
|$9,899
|Upper Valley Connection
|$10,299
|Upper Valley MEND
|$30,149
|Velocity Swimming
|$4,329
|Waste Loop
|$11,959
|Wellness Place
|$14,419
|Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society
|$4,134
|Wenatchee Kennel Club
|$8,114
|Wenatchee Outdoors
|$4,044
|Wenatchee River Institute
|$14,394
|Wenatchee Valley Children’s Guild
|$6,019
|Wenatchee Valley College Foundation
|$6,469
|Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center
|$5,364
|Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
|$29,271
|Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center
|$22,744
|Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association
|$14,607
|Wenatchee Valley YMCA
|$16,199
|Women’s Resource Center of NCW
|$31,029
|YWCA North Central Washington
|$14,189
|TOTAL
|$904,765
