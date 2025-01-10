The Community Foundation of NCW has announced the fundraising total for the 2024 Give NCW campaign.

Over $904,000 was raised during the 2024 holiday giving season, marking a record-breaking year for the regional fundraising initiative.

The Foundation's Jennifer Dolge said donors responded with an impressive 31% increase in contributions over last year’s campaign.

"There were 85 non-profits participating this year and they were all doing a lot of outreach individually to their donors to let them know what kind of an impact they're making" Dolge added "We also had some great business partnerships this year with Plaza Super Jet and Icicle Brewing doing round ups (customers adding donations to their bills) and fundraising nights at the Taproom and Munchenhaus. So I think people are knowing more about GIVE NCW and what it is."

More than 800 individuals made a contribution this year and the number of new donors also increased from 2023

The campaign runs from Thanksgiving through December 31st and supports nonprofit organizations across Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.

Community Foundation of NCW provided the list of donations each non-profit will receive. Donors could designate the agency they wished to support or have their campaign contribution divided equally among all 85 organizations.

2024 Give NCW Results

Organization Total Raised Akin (formerly Children’s Home Society of Washington) $13,054 Alano Club of Wenatchee $5,112 Alatheia Riding Center $14,271 CAFE: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education $9,509 Camp Fire NCW $6,319 Cancer Care of NCW $12,179 Cascade Community Markets $9,449 Cascade Fisheries $8,034 Cascade Medical Foundation $6,174 Cashmere Food Bank $11,339 Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village $9,614 Chelan-Douglas CASA $21,104 Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council $22,994 Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services $16,829 Chelan-Douglas Land Trust $27,589 Chelan Valley Hope $9,114 Chelan Valley Housing Trust $4,014 Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center Foundation $4,104 Common Ground Community Housing Trust $7,229 Communities In Schools of North Central Washington $5,539 Community Cultural Center of Tonasket $2,704 Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance $10,893 Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement $3,734 Friends of Ukraine Refugees $8,584 Garden Terrace Senior Living $8,843 Habitat For Humanity Of The Greater Wenatchee Area $19,739 Hand in Hand Immigration Services $21,528 Icicle Creek Center for the Arts $10,199 Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation $9,969 Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center $5,124 Lake Chelan Bach Fest $9,635 Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity $7,229 Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan-Douglas Counties $6,624 Mobile Meals of Wenatchee $13,444 Mountain Meadows $7,679 Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community $10,629 NCW Arts Alliance $3,989 NCW Community Toy Drive $8,149 NCW Economic Development District $4,109 North Valley Community Health Association $3,174 Northwest Immigrant Rights Project $12,124 Numerica Performing Arts Center $5,849 Okandogs $7,409 Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare $3,484 Okanogan County Child Development Association $2,749 Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group $610 Okanogan Highlands Alliance $3,829 Okanogan Land Trust $5,399 Okanogan Regional Humane $3,489 Only7Seconds $26,454 Our Valley Our Future $6,854 Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree $3,519 Pateros Treehouse Early Education Organization $4,184 Plain Valley Ski Trails $3,459 Pybus Market Charitable Foundation $50,839 Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education $6,211 Safe Families for Children $5,309 Serve Wenatchee Valley $25,563 Stage Kids WA $11,769 Sustainable NCW $9,939 TEAMS Learning Center $4,889 The Brave Warrior Project $14,986 The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program (KC HELP) $4,849 Thrive Chelan Valley $11,099 Tierra Learning Center $7,389 Together for Youth $5,359 TREAD (Trails & Recreation Engagement, Advocacy and Development) $9,899 Upper Valley Connection $10,299 Upper Valley MEND $30,149 Velocity Swimming $4,329 Waste Loop $11,959 Wellness Place $14,419 Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society $4,134 Wenatchee Kennel Club $8,114 Wenatchee Outdoors $4,044 Wenatchee River Institute $14,394 Wenatchee Valley Children’s Guild $6,019 Wenatchee Valley College Foundation $6,469 Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center $5,364 Wenatchee Valley Humane Society $29,271 Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center $22,744 Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association $14,607 Wenatchee Valley YMCA $16,199 Women’s Resource Center of NCW $31,029 YWCA North Central Washington $14,189 TOTAL $904,765