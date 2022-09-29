NCW Libraries Presents a Poetry Series with Author Ricardo Ruiz

NCW Libraries is hosting a poetry series with author and poet Ricardo Ruiz in October.

Ruiz will present his collection of poems titled We Had Our Reasons at Wenatchee, Quincy, and Mattawa libraries.

Ruiz’s parents were potato factory workers who immigrated from Mexico and grew up in the Othello area. He wrote this collection in collaboration with some of the members of his Mexican farm community in Eastern Washington.

Poems will feature themes on the struggles of Mexican immigrants in Eastern Washington, along with the effects of migration across generations through the perspective of both the parent and their child.

Those interested can attend the poetry readings at the following locations:

Mattawa: Monday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Quincy: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.

Wenatchee: Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

Those interested in checking out a copy of We Had Our Reasons can be found at the NCW Libraries webpage.