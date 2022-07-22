NCW Library’s Bookmobile Will be Visiting More Locations

NCW Library’s Bookmobile program will be adding new stops to their roster, providing library access to areas that need it.

Visitors can access library services through the bookmobile, which include picking up materials on hold, dropping off returns, access free Wi-Fi, or signing up for the Summer Library Program.

The new locations are the following:

Chelan County: Malaga Market, Valley Hi

Grant County: Crescent Bar, Colockum Ridge Golf Course

Okanogan County: Brewster Boys and Girl Club, Nespelem

Ferry County: Inchelium, Keller

The bookmobile will also be continuing service for Orondo, Plain, Wilson Creek, Orient, Loomis, Chesaw, and Aeneas Valley.

You can learn more about the bookmobiles here.