Near Drowning On Old Wooden Bridge In Chelan

Two unidentified males are lucky to be alive after they jumped off a bridge in Chelan Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to the near drowning at the Old Wooden Bridge that spans Lake Chelan.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Lee Risdon said after the two males jumped off the bridge, one was reported missing. "Several males had jumped off the old bridge in the Chelan area," he said, "One of them made it safely made it to shore at approximately 11:30 p.m., and one of the males was unable to get himself to shore. "

Upon arrival, the Chelan Fire and Rescue along with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office located the missing male subject who was in distress, clinging to one of the bridge's pillars. Risdon said a rescue swimmer entered the water and retrieved the male. "One of the males was unable to get himself to shore. He was hanging on to one of the pillars of the bridge. The Chelan Fire Department was immediately called for assistance and they were able to put a rescue swimmer in the water and help that male back to shore."

According to Lakemonster, water temperatures in Lake Chelan are still a chilly 54 degrees.

One patient was transported to Chelan EMS, and the other one went in a personal vehicle.