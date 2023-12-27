Here is a compilation of New Year's Eve Celebration's around the Wenatchee Valley to ring in 2024.

From dinner and dancing and a traditional New Year's Eve toast to family friendly gatherings for all ages, here are a few events where you say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024

attachment-Chateau FLP loading...

Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery in Wenatchee

Date: Sunday December 31st 2023

Time: 5-9 pm Call for reservations

509-667-WINE(9463)

Cost: $95 per person or $125 paired with wine.

Plus tax and gratuity

attachment-WVSC loading...

New Year's Eve 2024

Ring in the New Year with dancing and drinks at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center (WVSC) The celebration of New Year's Eve on East Coast Time (6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Pacific) will feature live music and dancing with Double Deal.

Bring an hors d'oeuvres dish to share. WVSC will provide the Champagne and sparkling cider.Tickets are $10 at the door. You may also RSVP by calling the WVSC office at (509) 662-7036. This event is open to the public and to all ages.

attachment-Wild loading...

Wenatchee Wild Hockey

This is the perfect way to start your New Year's Eve on the town! Come out to Town Toyota Center for the last Wenatchee Wild game of 2023. The first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Anderton Family Dental.It's a SUNday FUNday as well! $20 will get you a game ticket, burger basket and soda! You will also be entered to win a $50 gift card from Fred Meyer. To purchase, show your Fred Meyer app or card.The balloon drop with prizes happens during the 1st intermission and Wild players Ashton Brown and Ashton Cumby will be signing autographs behind section 116 after the game.

attachment-Public Skate loading...

New Year's Eve Public Skate

Looking for the perfect thing to do with the whole family?Town Toyota Center's New Years Eve Public Skate It's the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories while enjoying some quality time together. More info at www.TownToyotaCenter.com/Public-Skate

attachment-Pybus Whisky Trail loading...

Whisky Trail at Pybus Market

Whisky Trails Rings in the New Year with THE North Central Washington Party at Pybus Public Market. Four hours or your favorite classic rock as the bell drops. 8:30pm to 12:30pm Pybus Public Market 3 North Worthen Street ,Wenatchee,WA.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Icicle Resort loading...

Ring in the New Year with style at Icicle Village Resort! Join a night of family-friendly fun; counting down to midnight surrounded by the beauty of the Enchantments in Leavenworth. Event Details: Free entry (food & drink available for purchase)

7 PM Alphorn Performance

Complimentary hot cocoa & popcorn offered all night long

RSVP/Ticket includes a glass of sparking (Non-alcoholic cider available) for the midnight toast

Fire pits and s'mores kits (available for purchase)

attachment-Sagecliffe loading...

Sagecliffe Resort New Year's Eve in Quincy, WA

As New Year’s Eve ticks away enjoy a magical paper lantern send-off, igniting the sky with your hopes and dreams for the year ahead. It’s a night of celebration, connection, and unforgettable moments under the stars.

New Year’s Eve

– Live music with Llyle Ronglien, 8pm in the Lobby

– 10pm around Campfire and Paper Lantern send off, followed by Vinyl and Champagne in The Sage Club Room.

– Book a stay and receive a complimentary late 1pm check-out on New Year’s Day.

We will also be serving a Three-Course New Year's Special, $95 per person. Call reservations on (509) 787-8000 ext 3 or book via OpenTable.

For more New Year's Eve celebrations in North Central Washington, follow this link to the website All Events