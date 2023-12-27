Where To Celebrate 2024 in Wenatchee Area
Here is a compilation of New Year's Eve Celebration's around the Wenatchee Valley to ring in 2024.
From dinner and dancing and a traditional New Year's Eve toast to family friendly gatherings for all ages, here are a few events where you say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery in Wenatchee
Date: Sunday December 31st 2023
Time: 5-9 pm Call for reservations
509-667-WINE(9463)
Cost: $95 per person or $125 paired with wine.
Plus tax and gratuity
New Year's Eve 2024
Wenatchee Wild Hockey
This is the perfect way to start your New Year's Eve on the town! Come out to Town Toyota Center for the last Wenatchee Wild game of 2023. The first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Anderton Family Dental.It's a SUNday FUNday as well! $20 will get you a game ticket, burger basket and soda! You will also be entered to win a $50 gift card from Fred Meyer. To purchase, show your Fred Meyer app or card.The balloon drop with prizes happens during the 1st intermission and Wild players Ashton Brown and Ashton Cumby will be signing autographs behind section 116 after the game.
Ring in the New Year with style at Icicle Village Resort! Join a night of family-friendly fun; counting down to midnight surrounded by the beauty of the Enchantments in Leavenworth.
Event Details:
- Free entry (food & drink available for purchase)
- 7 PM Alphorn Performance
- Complimentary hot cocoa & popcorn offered all night long
- RSVP/Ticket includes a glass of sparking (Non-alcoholic cider available) for the midnight toast
- Fire pits and s'mores kits (available for purchase)
Sagecliffe Resort New Year's Eve in Quincy, WA
As New Year’s Eve ticks away enjoy a magical paper lantern send-off, igniting the sky with your hopes and dreams for the year ahead. It’s a night of celebration, connection, and unforgettable moments under the stars.
New Year’s Eve
– Live music with Llyle Ronglien, 8pm in the Lobby
– 10pm around Campfire and Paper Lantern send off, followed by Vinyl and Champagne in The Sage Club Room.
– Book a stay and receive a complimentary late 1pm check-out on New Year’s Day.
We will also be serving a Three-Course New Year's Special, $95 per person. Call reservations on (509) 787-8000 ext 3 or book via OpenTable.
For more New Year's Eve celebrations in North Central Washington, follow this link to the website All Events
The Worst Movies of 2023