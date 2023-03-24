Working from home? Try Mercantile in Wenatchee

Have you been working at home? Have you been feeling like you need a “new view,” or maybe that you just want to get out of the house and set up your laptop at a nice desk, rather than going into a Starbucks. Try the Mercantile!

Reasons to try out the Mercantile in Wenatchee WA:

1. They have conference rooms! Maybe you have a big meeting, and want to have a nice space to hold it in. Other than a zoom meeting.

2. An event space! Plan your next gathering in their event space! Relaxed feel with room for activities!

3. Member Day Passes! You don't have to commit to a rental space, just as much as you may need.

4. Their "flex pass," utilize their open workspaces with different memberships (i.e monthly pass, week pass, etc.)

5. Their office suites. Maybe you just need your own area away from all the distractions of life! Take advantage of their suites with 24/7 amenities.

So many reasons to enjoy the spaces offered by Mercantile. Check them out today or share this with a friend who may be looking for a change of pace. In the heart of Downtown Wenatchee WA, you will be sure to feel "at home," while away from home and be right in all the action of all things Wenatchee!