Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Indian Hemp Field Trip

Wenatchee nonprofit Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation (IRRF) is hosting their 2nd annual Indian Hemp Field Trip on Nov. 18.

This event will be held during Native-American Heritage month and is the Friday following Thanksgiving.

IRRF partnered with Chelan-Douglas Land Trust to organize this event.

This event is sponsored for tribal descendents to learn how to gather Indian hemp and learn about its history on the p'squosa Homelands.

Sylvia Peasley and Spirit Peoples will lead the workshop, and representatives from WA State Parks will participate to learn more about Indian hemp populations.

At 10 a.m., students will meet at the Horan Natural Area in Wenatchee Confluence State Park.

Later on, participants will head down to the Wenatchee Valley Museum to process and craft the hemp they collected.

Lunch will be provided and gas stipends are available upon request. IRRF recommends those interested to dress warmly

Space is limited to 20 people, so make sure to register beforehand by emailing Michelle Tiegel with Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. To RVSP, make sure to describe your tribal affiliation.

To donate and help support this event, visit this link.