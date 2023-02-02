Stage Kids Presents Alice in Wonderland

Stage Kids is performing a family-friendly production of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland starting Feb. 23.

“When Alice tumbles down a rabbit hole, she is immersed into a fantastical, wacky land,” Stage Kids writes. “Filled with zany characters, Alice in Wonderland is the perfect play for young and old audiences alike.”

Managing Director Lacey Price says tickets are going fast, with only 110 seats available for each showing.

The following is a list of showtimes:

Cast A

Thursday, Feb 23 - 6:30 PM

Friday, Feb 24 - 10:30 AM

Friday, Feb 24 - 6:30 PM

Saturday, Feb 25 - 2:30 PM

Saturday, Feb 25 - 6:30 PM

Cast B

Thursday, Mar 2 - 6:30 PM

Friday, Mar 3 - 10:30 AM

Friday, Mar 3 - 6:30 PM

Saturday, Mar 4 - 2:30 PM

Saturday, Mar 4 - 6:30 PM

Showings are located at Beacon Hill Grange on 323 Easy Street, Wenatchee.

Tickets are non-refundable, with prices ranging from $12 for adults and $10 for children 3 years and older.

For more ticket information, click here.