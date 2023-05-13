Dangerous Women Return to Leavenworth with Production of Unsettled

A group of artists known as Dangerous Women are returning to Leavenworth with their critically acclaimed production of Unsettled from May 19-20.

Unsettled debuted at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in 2022, featuring a diverse cast of women during the pioneer times and highlighting perspectives from White, Black, Indigenous, and Latina women.

Dangerous Women is directed and produced by Rhona Baron, who is the recipient of the Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts

This year’s production will have an updated encore, with three new scenes, two scenes cut, and new cast members.

This year's cast includes Becky Fishburn, Hannah Rice, Mandi Wickline, Mindy Wall, Bernadine Phillips, Mary Big Bull Lewis, Susan Heminger, Sally Singer, Sally Knipfer, Marile Kunkel, Terri Butler, Holly Blue, Karen Francis McWhite, Norma Ramirez, Cascadia Weaver Marson, Stacy Coronado, Angie Ploch, Michele Matt, Mirella Cuevas, Lupita Pelegrino, Myra Hernandez, Adilene Espinoza, Rocio Avila, Rocio Casimiro, Karen Arteaga, Abigail Esquivel, Talia Quintasket, Delanie Yallup, and the Golden Eaglettes: Feather, Earnestine and Tashina Iukes.

This production will feature an Indigenous prayer in the nxaʔamxčín dialect, narrated by The Moon in both spoken word and American Sign Language. Audiences can also witness dancing, drumming, song, rap, instrumentation, acting, poetry and storytelling throughout the show.

Showings will be at the Snowy Owl Theater at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts on May 19-20 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee showing on May 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $54 for couples, $28 for individuals, and $15 for students.

Those interested can learn more here.