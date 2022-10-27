Cashmere High School Presents 12 Angry Jurors

Cashmere High School’s Drama Department is showcasing their 12 Angry Jurors production this weekend.

This play is based on the Emmy-Award winning movie 12 Angry Men by Reginald Rose.

The story follows a jury as they debate and decide whether the man on trial is guilty of murder, or is completely innocent.

Opening Night is Thursday night, and will be showcased on Friday and Saturday nights as well.

The production will be held at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door and will be first come first serve. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.