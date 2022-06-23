Upper Valley Connection Introduces Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Upper Valley Connection is hosting Beauty and the Beast Jr. this weekend in Leavenworth, bringing the classic fairy tale to life.

Upper Valley Connection is a Leavenworth-based nonprofit that hosts recreational activities for individuals with developmental disabilities. This production will be hosted by Icicle Players.

The story is based on Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast, a story later adapted for Broadway.

This story features a beautiful French peasant girl, Belle, who falls in love with the beast, who is actually a prince in disguise.

Actors include Angelina Olsen, playing Belle, Leo Black as Gaston, and Lukas Corradini as The Beast.

The play will be hosted at Cascade High School on June 24 at 7 p.m. and on June 25 on 2 p.m. Admission is by donation.