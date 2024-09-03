Next Phase Of Vantage Bridge Project To Create Significant Delays

The next phase of a multi-year project to replace the deck of the Vantage Bridge on Interstate-90 (I-90) began this week.

Traffic in both directions over the bridge has been reduced to a single lane, 24 hours per day, seven days a week, until November.

Drivers on I-90 should plan for extensive delays when crossing the bridge and are being encouraged to use alternative routes, if possible, especially during peak travel times.

The heaviest backups for the bridge's eastbound lanes are expected on Fridays, while the westbound lanes will see the biggest traffic impacts during Sundays.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol will also be positioned at both ends of the bridge to enforce speed limits and width restrictions.

The project will pause for the winter months beginning in November, when all lanes of the bridge will reopen, with no width restrictions or reduced speed limits.

Work on the bridge is scheduled to resume next spring and will continue until the spring of 2028.

The Vantage Bridge was built in 1962 and has not seen a significant renovation in over 40 years.

The current project will extend the bridge's lifespan and improve safety, addressing issues such as potholes and emergency lane closures that have become more frequent in recent years.