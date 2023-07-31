Nine People Injured In Two Vehicle Crash North Of Moses Lake

Nine people have injuries from a two-vehicle crash on SR 17 five miles north of Moses Lake.

Troopers say a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 34-year-old Jesus A Banda Banda of Mattawa entered SR 17 from eastbound North Lake Road without stopping at a stop sign.

Banda hit a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 39-year-old Kadee L Hernandez of Ephrata.

Everyone in both vehicles totaling nine people, including four kids, were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with injuries.

Four unnamed kids ranging in age from eight to 17 were in Hernandez' vehicle as well as 19-year-old Joylynn E Rodriguez of Moses Lake.

Banda's two passengers were 31-year-old Ezequiel Banda of Ephrata and 27-year-old Rosa M Pinada Train of Mattawa.

Banda was given a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash which took place at about 12:10pm Sunday.