A Wenatchee house fire has reportedly displaced the house's occupants.

The fire itself was swiftly brought under control Friday. Flames spread from a rear kitchen into the space between an old roof and a newer roofline.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded shortly after noon to the 400 block of Kittitas Street, extinguishing the blaze within 20 minutes.

According to Fire Chief Brian Brett, two adult residents were displaced; others were found in a vehicle and an outbuilding on the property.

We're told that some individuals tried to extinguish the blaze with pots of water. Only two of the home’s three bedrooms suffered minimal damage, as their doors were closed.

There were no injuries. The Red Cross has been notified to assist with shelter needs.