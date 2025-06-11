No Kings Day Protests Planned in NCW

Protests are planned in Wenatchee, Chelan, Cashmere, Leavenworth and Moses Lake by the No Kings movement in protest of many Trump Administration policies including immigration and deportations, Executive Orders and government program cuts

The No Kings Day of Defiance campaign is using social media to organize mass protests in over 1,500 cities across the country this Saturday. June 14th is the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army's founding in 1775, and a military parade will be held in Washington, D.C. as part of the celebration. Saturday is also Flag Day but the No Kings movement is panning the military parade as a personal celebration of President Donald Trump's birthday the same day.

Get our free mobile app

Website and social media sites list Wenatchee's Memorial Park, Leavenworth City Hall, undisclosed private locations in Cashmere and Chelan. Dozens of more sites are targeted for the No Kings Day of Defiance protests on both sides of the Cascades, including Twisp, Omak and Yakima, Kennewick, Walla Walla and Spokane.

Protests and immigration raids in Los Angeles Scenes from Los Angeles on June 7-8, 2025, when protesters demonstrating against immigration raids clashed with law enforcement. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

What is President Trump’s America First Priorities? January 20, 2025 briefing statement from the White House Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM