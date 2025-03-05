The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2025 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. Nominations must be submitted online by March 28, 2025.

According to a news release, the WVC Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an alum who has:

distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field

made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level

demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.

Get our free mobile app

Qualified nominees must have attended WVC for a year or longer. You may nominate yourself and a group entry is permitted but all members must be WVC alumni.\

The winner will be honored during WVC Alumni week of May 14th.

The 2024 recipient was clinical social worker Ricardo Escobedo.

Executive Director Rachel Evey says the foundation is the fundraising arm of the college with the mission of equitable access to education.

"For us that means, depending on what a student needs are and what their experience is, we want to make sure they are successful because ultimately, we want to make sure they finish their program and come and work for local industries"

For the 2022-23 academic year, the foundation provided over $1,115,000 in funding to support WVC. Learn more about the WVC Foundation