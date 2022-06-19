Numerica Cash Dash Returns The Week Of Hoopfest

Numerica Credit Union is sponsoring their annual Cash Dash basketball scavenger hunt beginning Tuesday. Mini basketballs that contain varying amounts of money will be scattered in the four Numerica service regions, Wenatchee, Tri Cities, North Idaho and Spokane. To play, follow Numerica on Instagram for daily clues about where the Cash Dash basketballs are hidden. The event is part of Numerica’s decade-plus partnership as major sponsor of Hoopfest.

Numerica Marketing and Communications Manager Chelsea Maguire says some of the mini basketballs will contain big bucks for lucky winners, “ We will be hiding a total of 25 mini basketballs between June 21 and June 24th-Next Tuesday through Friday. Each basketball is worth anywhere from $25.00 to $1,500.”

When someone finds a ball, they can scan its unique QR code to instantly find out how much money they won.

Maguire says Numerica will post clues on Instagram for basketball hunters to follow. “The way to play is to follow Numerica on Instagram,” she said. “Look for Numerica CU, and we post daily clues in Instagram stories.”