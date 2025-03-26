Numerica Credit Union To Layoff 25 Employees, Including Some In Wenatchee Valley

Numerica Credit Union has announced it is laying off over two dozen of its employees by the end of this month.

The Spokane Valley-based credit union says it's letting go of 25 employees, which comprises about 3.5% of its entire workforce, as part of an internal restructuring plan.

Numerica's president and CEO, Carla Cicero, is attributing the staffing cuts to what she calls an "evolving economic landscape" and the changing needs of the credit union's members.

Get our free mobile app

Cicero says she deeply regrets the need for the layoffs and that all impacted employees will receive severance packages which include support for job placement services.

It's not yet known how many employees will be let go from Numerica's two branch locations in the Wenatchee Valley, where news of the layoffs was delivered by credit union officials at special meeting on Tuesday.

In all, Numerica has 21 branches in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Idaho Panhandle, serving more than 175,000 members as the Spokane area's second-largest credit union.

Cicero claims Numerica's overall financial position remains healthy, with more than $5 billion in total assets, and all of its branches will remain open with no interruptions to any member services.

The credit union recently opened a new branch location in Spokane's Five Mile Prairie neighborhood and has plans to build a new location in Sandpoint, Idaho as well.