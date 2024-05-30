Moses Lake School District Announces 85 Layoffs

The Moses Lake School District (MLSD) has announced more reductions to its classified staff as it deals with a budget shortfall of over $20 million.

The latest round of layoffs will impact 85 positions across various departments within the District, with 34 of the cuts being made through attrition.

The move follows a previous round of layoffs to certificated teaching and administrative employees that were issued on May 15.

The District's massive budget deficit is being blamed on accounting errors, increased costs, reduced funding, and an operations levy that was twice shot down by voters this year.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release from MLSD, Acting Superintendent Carol Lewis said "We value the contributions of our classified staff and recognize the impact this will have on their lives, and our schools and students. Unfortunately, these steps are essential to ensure the financial sustainability of our organization".

Staffing accounts for more than 80% of the District’s budget, and the latest reductions represent roughly 13% of its classified employees.

MLSD has already eliminated 15.5% of its district level positions when it cut 6.5 jobs earlier this spring.

The District is conducting a review of its budget in partnership with the North Central Educational Service District and says it is exploring "numerous alternatives to mitigate the need for further layoffs".