Odessa Man Facing Charges For Strangling Domestic Partner

A Lincoln County man is facing felony assault charges after police say he attempted to strangle someone during a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The Odessa Town Marshal says deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Odessa Police Department responded at around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex in Odessa after a domestic violence report phoned into 9-1-1.

Get our free mobile app

Upon their arrival, police established probable cause to arrest the suspect, 39-year-old Austin Barnes, for allegedly holding his domestic partner against their will and attempting to strangle them.

Barnes had departed the residence prior to law enforcement's arrival, but was arrested upon his return a short time later.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault.

Officials at the Jail report Barnes has bonded out pending trial.