Body Of Man Pulled From Okanogan River Near Malott Identified

Authorities in Okanogan County have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Okanogan River earlier this month.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the remains of 41-year-old Elisha Barnes were recovered near Malott on June 8.

Law enforcement was initially unable to positively identify the body and issued a public statement seeking assistance in doing so, which included pictures of a tattoo located on Barnes' body.

Several days later, an individual contacted the Okanogan County Coroner's Office advising the tattoo was consistent with one belonging to Barnes.

The Coroner's Office then utilized dental records to positively ID the body as being that of Barnes.

Officials say Barnes' exact cause and manner of death are still being investigated with toxicology reports still pending, and no additional details regarding the case are being released at this time.

The Sheriff's Office has not said if foul play is suspected in Barnes' death.