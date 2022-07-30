Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Receives $1.4 mil. For Landscape Restoration

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative (NCWFHC) received $1.4 million for forest restoration and to reduce wildfire threats.

The funding came from the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP).

Funding will go towards treating 1.1 million acres of a project area to align with Washington state’s 20-year Forest Health Action Plan, which include fuel treatment, stream and fisheries improvements and habitat restoration.

USDA Forest Service spokesperson Victoria Wilkins said they have the potential to receive $30 million over the next decade.