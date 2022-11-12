One Child Hospitalized and Another Deceased While Authorities Look For Father and Brother Near Warden

One child was found deceased and another hospitalized following a canoe accident that left their father and brother missing near Warden Friday.

A 32-year-old father brought his three sons aged six, eight, and ten from Othello to go fishing at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of SR 262.

Sometime during this trip, the family’s canoe capsized.

Later that night, family members went looking for them when they did not hear back from the father.

The family found the 10-year-old child along the shore, however his father and two brothers did not resurface.

The 10-year-old boy was later taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for exposure symptoms.

Sometime around 11 p.m., rescuers recovered the body of his eight-year-old brother.

As of Saturday morning, the father and six-year-old boy are still missing.

Authorities will continue search and rescue efforts during the day.