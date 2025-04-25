One Dead, Another Injured In Rollover Crash Near Marlin

A Moses Lake man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County early Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 3:30 a.m. on State Route 28 near Marlin when 33-year-old Don "Chris" Terrell lost control his pickup truck, went off the roadway, and rolled four times.

Deputies say Terrell was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred and had run a stop sign just before losing control of his vehicle.

He was also reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup when it was rolling.

Terrell was pronounced deceased at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle - 39-year-old Tawni Jahns of Richland, suffered injuries in the accident and was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is still investigating the incident.