One Dead From Sunday Night Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum

A man is dead from a single car crash on I-90 east of Cle Elum Sunday night.

Troopers say a 2016 Chevy Corvette driven by 36-year-old Alexander Pappas of Richland was traveling eastbound when it hit a guardrail.

They say the car then hit an embankment before coming to a rest in a ditch just after 7:30pm.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause of the crash is under investigation. It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The right lane of the roadway was blocked for more than three hours.

Travel on I-90 between Ellensburg and North Bend has been difficult for travelers throughout the weekend, with numerous spinouts and crashes during heavy snow periods.

Washington State Patrol Troopers did not specify what the road conditions were at the time of Pappas' crash.