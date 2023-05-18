One Dead From Three Vehicle Crash Near Cle Elum

One person's dead from a three-vehicle crash on SR 970 near Cle Elum Wednesday evening.

Troopers say a 2007 Ford Econoline van was headed westbound when it stopped to make a left turn onto Red Bridge Road. The van was rear ended by a 2017 Volkswagen Golf, which was then rear ended by a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta, 37-year-old Elecia Vaughn of Cle Elum, was injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Golf, 34-year-old Max Twogood of Seattle, received injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Two people in the van were not injured. They were 36-year-old Timothy Soderstrom of Cle Elum and 22-year-old Riley Seed of Ellensburg.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, which took place just before 5:30pm Wednesday.