Othello Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

An Adams County man is in jail after leading police on a vehicle pursuit in Othello.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office located a car being driven by 35-year-old Andres Garza of Othello, who was wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

A pursuit was authorized after probable cause was established for Garza's arrest.

The chase ended on Main Street in Othello after deputies utilized a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT).

Garza then fled on foot but was subdued with a taser after resisting arrest.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, vehicle theft, resisting arrest, eluding police, driving with a suspended license and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.