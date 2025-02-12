Othello Man Jailed After Vehicle, Foot Chase With Police

An Adams County man is in jail after police say he led them on both a vehicle and foot pursuit in Othello on Wednesday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 4:30 p.m. near South Drury Lane and State Route 26 when deputies attempted to stop 33-year-old Noel Martinez Mata of Othello for a traffic violation.

Deputies report Mata failed to pull over and fled at speeds of over 80 mph in a 35-mph zone before losing control of his vehicle and crashing in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road.

Mata then reportedly fled on foot from the scene of the accident but deputies were quickly able to locate and arrest him without further incident.

Deputies say Mata was found in possession of or had attempted to dispose of numerous illegal drugs, including fentanyl pills, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as drug packaging materials.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of drug possession, eluding, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license.