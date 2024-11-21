Othello: Resilient Cat Endures Five Long Days in a Tree

Adams County Pet Rescue Facebook page

An embattled, rain-soaked but very resilient domestic cat is back on solid ground - literally - thanks to the good folks at Adams County Pet Rescue.

The poor thing was rescued on Thursday after enduring five days, possibly more, in a towering tree in Othello's Lions Park. Numerous passersby expressed alarm about her precarious situation. The rescue team was responsive, but its hands were tied to a degree because of the cat's wily acrobatics. She leapfrogged from treetop to treetop; maybe this was a coping mechanism.

On Thursday, she scooted down to the lower branches. A rescue specialist identified only as Kaitlyn grabbed hold of the creature, but had trouble wrangling her into the employer-issued cat carrier. Simply put, the cat was being quarrelsome and Kaitlyn only had one free hand to begin with.

It took several attempts, but ultimately the cat was safely ensconced in the rucksack.

As you can imagine, those five days exerted a ghastly toll. The kitty was parched and visibly emaciated.

The rescue team suspects that she is not a stray. At the time of her rescue, she was wearing a collar but it wasn't very telltale; no identification or contact info.

The ACPR couldn't be reached for comment.

