Othello Woman Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit In Heavy Fog

An Othello woman is behind bars after police say she led them on a vehicle chase that culminated when she drove her SUV into an irrigation canal and become stuck on Thursday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop at around 8:30 p.m. on 32-year-old Graciela C. Silvas near South Billington Road and State Route 26 just south of Bruce for broken taillights.

Instead of stopping, Silvas fled and led deputies on a pursuit in dense fog during which she reportedly ran several stop signs before crossing the intersection of South Billington and West Foley Roads where her vehicle went off the roadway and plunged several feet into the canal.

Investigators say Silvas drove her vehicle for several hundred yards inside the canal before becoming stalled in heavy mud.

Deputies easily caught up with Silvas above the canal and arrested her.

She was booked into the Adams County Jail on multiple charges, including felony eluding.