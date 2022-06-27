Pedestrian Injured in Sunday Night Crash in Cashmere

A 21-year-old Cashmere man is injured after being hit as a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 2/97 in Cashmere just before 7:30 Sunday night.

Matthew Luke was reported to have been in the right lane of the westbound side of the highway when he was hit by a car driven by 19-year-old Tyler Jones of Baring, Washington.

Luke was taken to Central Washington Hospital with unknown injuries.

The roadway was blocked for 30 minutes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, although state troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Jones was not injured. He was driving a 2011 Audi A4 at the time of the crash.