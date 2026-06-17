Pikeminnow Harm Salmon But Can Bring In Big Bucks For Anglers

Pikeminnow Harm Salmon But Can Bring In Big Bucks For Anglers

Northern pikeminnow WDFW

The 34th Annual East Wenatchee Rotary Pikeminnow Derby is underway through June 28th

Anglers can earn a share of the $15 thousand in cash bounty payouts, help support veterans, and protect juvenile salmon by catching the predatory fish. Pay stations are open for participants this weekend and the final date is Saturday, June 28th

Qualifying Northern Pikeminnow must be legally caught on the Columbia River between Rock Island Dam and Wells Dam,  and are worth $3 each. $1,000, $500, and $250 cash prizes are also available.

Northern pikeminnow WDFW
Northern pikeminnow WDFW
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Operation Catching Freedom, a veterans group nonprofit, will receive a $1,000 donation if anglers turn in enough pikeminnow during the derby.

To register and for more information on fish entries and payouts, scan the QR code or visit EWRotary.org

Scan QR code to register through Eastmont Parks
Scan QR code to register through Eastmont Parks

Northern pikeminnow are native to the Pacific Northwest and prevalent throughout the Columbia and Snake River basins. Also known as "squawfish," they are voracious predators and consume millions of juvenile salmon and steelhead (smolts) every year.

Bounty programs are a way to control their numbers and protect salmon

4 of the Scariest Fish Lurking Beneath You in the Columbia River

Get ready for a good scare as we explore some of the scariest fish lurking beneath you in the Columbia River. From giant sturgeons to electric eels, take a look at these critters that will make you think twice before taking a dip

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

The Surprising Depths of the Columbia River

Learn more about the various depths of the Columbia River as it passes through Washington and Oregon. All of the depths are through nautical maps, and are rough estimates based on data assumptions of the quality of the readings.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ