The 34th Annual East Wenatchee Rotary Pikeminnow Derby is underway through June 28th

Anglers can earn a share of the $15 thousand in cash bounty payouts, help support veterans, and protect juvenile salmon by catching the predatory fish. Pay stations are open for participants this weekend and the final date is Saturday, June 28th

Qualifying Northern Pikeminnow must be legally caught on the Columbia River between Rock Island Dam and Wells Dam, and are worth $3 each. $1,000, $500, and $250 cash prizes are also available.

Northern pikeminnow WDFW Northern pikeminnow WDFW

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Operation Catching Freedom, a veterans group nonprofit, will receive a $1,000 donation if anglers turn in enough pikeminnow during the derby.

To register and for more information on fish entries and payouts, scan the QR code or visit EWRotary.org

Scan QR code to register through Eastmont Parks Scan QR code to register through Eastmont Parks

Northern pikeminnow are native to the Pacific Northwest and prevalent throughout the Columbia and Snake River basins. Also known as "squawfish," they are voracious predators and consume millions of juvenile salmon and steelhead (smolts ) every year.

Bounty programs are a way to control their numbers and protect salmon

4 of the Scariest Fish Lurking Beneath You in the Columbia River Get ready for a good scare as we explore some of the scariest fish lurking beneath you in the Columbia River. From giant sturgeons to electric eels, take a look at these critters that will make you think twice before taking a dip Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals