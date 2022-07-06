Pinnacles Prep to Hold Open House

Pinnacles Prep is holding an open house in advance of the coming school year.

Sara Rolfs of Pinnacles says the event will allow interested parents with students heading into eighth grade an opportunity to find out more about the school.

“We have five spots open in our eighth grade class (for) next year,” explained Rolfs. “So we decided to have an open house to see if anybody is interested and wants to come down and talk with some of our enrollment personnel and get a flavor of the school and see if it might be a good fit for them.”

Rolfs adds the open house is also for anyone with an interest in the school.

“It’s not exclusive just to students going into eighth grade. If there’s anybody else that’s interested going into sixth or seventh (grades) or if you have a fourth-grader and you want to come check out the school, that’s fine too.”

Pinnacles will serve students in grades six through eight in 2022-23.

Its enrollment for sixth and seventh grades for next year has already filled up.

The open house will be from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, July 12.

Pinnacles is a tuition-free charter school open to anyone that is funded by the state based on its enrollment.