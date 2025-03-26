Planned Parenthood Installs NARCAN Vending Machines In Wenatchee, Moses Lake

The Planned Parenthood health center locations in Wenatchee and Moses Lake have become the latest places where vending machines that dispense the drug Naloxone for free can be found.

The machines were installed in 2023 as a way for patients to access the Plan B (Levonorgestrel) emergency contraceptive pill for a fee of $25 without needing an appointment with a physician.

Now, the machines have been outfitted to include NARCAN (Naloxone), which is a potentially-lifesaving medication that can revive someone who is overdosing on opioids such as fentanyl.

The machines dispense NARCAN for free to anyone who is seeking the drug, and they are regularly stocked to ensure that supplies will always be available.

Emily Anderson, Director of Philanthropy at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington & North Idaho said the machines are a way to increase access to the health care needs of the organization's patients in a discreet and immediate manner without any financial burden.

The machines are accessible at Planned Parenthood's Wenatchee location, 609 Okanogan Avenue, and its Moses Lake clinic at 920 West Ivy Avenue during normal business hours.