Planned Water Outage Thursday In Leavenworth For Emergency

There's a water outage planned for Thursday in Leavenworth.

City spokesperson Kara Raftery says the water will have to be turned off because of a major leak that has to be addressed.

"So, our Public Works crew needs to isolate the leaking water main in order to repair it," said Raftery.

The widespread outage will affect the area between East Leavenworth Road and the Cascade Orchard Bridge.

City water service will be turned off from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Thursday in Leavenworth.

The outage is in the southern portion of Leavenworth and will not affect the city center area or the Bavarian Village.