Police and Deputies Investigating Sunday Night Shooting in Othello

Deputies in Adams County are investigating after shooting in Othello Sunday night just before 8:30.

They arrived on the scene with EMS in the 200 block of Charla Rd. to find a man with gunshot injuries.

He was taken to Othello Community Hospital, and later taken by helicopter to Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane.

The victim's name has not been released.

The Othello Police Department along with the Grant and Adams County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a suspect, 16-year-old Arturo Pineda-Feliciano, who is believed to have ties to the incident.