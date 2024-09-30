Police Continue Search For Missing Elderly Man In Kittitas County

Authorities are continuing their search for a King County man who is believed to have gone missing in Kittitas County last week.

Eighty-eight-year-old William "Charlie" Martin" of Redmond was last seen by his family on Sept. 24 prior to him unexpectedly departing his home.

Get our free mobile app

Martin's vehicle was found abandoned two days later, on Sept. 26, over 100 miles away northeast of Ellensburg in the mountainous Colockum area.

The discovery prompted a massive search effort involving numerous agencies from at least six different counties which has yet to turn up any trace of Martin, who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Martin is described as being 5'9" tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with a frail build and a bow-legged walk with a pronounced shuffle. He is bald and was last known to be wearing a white button-front shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who thinks they see Martin or has any information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.