Police Seek Hit-&-Run Driver Who Allegedly Injured One In I-82 Crash

One person has injuries and police are looking for another, following a two-vehicle hit-and-run accident in Kittitas County on Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate-82 about 17 miles south of Ellensburg when a construction truck and trailer driven by 56-year-old Guadalupe Villegas-Sanchez of Moxee sideswiped a sedan driven by 32-year-old Francisco J. Corona-Lopez of Yakima.

Troopers say Corona-Lopez was attempting to legally pass the truck using the left lane of the Interstate, when Villegas-Sanchez suddenly merged into his vehicle.

Corona-Lopez was injured in the crash and transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg for treatment, while Villegas-Sanchez and the lone passenger in Corona-Lopez's vehicle were not injured.

A report from the State Patrol indicates Villegas-Sanchez made an improper lane change and was responsible for collision, and also left the scene of the accident before law enforcement arrived.

Villegas-Sanchez is now being sought by police for hit-and-run.

Troopers say impairment did not play a role in the wreck, which slowed traffic on the freeway for about an hour while investigators worked the scene and crews towed Corona-Lopez's vehicle from the scene.