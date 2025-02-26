Police Looking For Harley Owner Who Might Have Witnessed Crimes

Police in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a motorcycle owner.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the owner of the motorcycle is not wanted for any crimes, but may have been an unknowing witness to a crime that occurred at two local retailers last summer.

Investigators say both crimes happened in the 8000 block of Valley Road Northeast in Moses Lake, with one taking place at the Dollar General store and the other at nearby Cascade Grocery, and that a suspect in both crimes is currently in custody.

Detectives have released a photo of the man's maroon-colored Harley Davidson in the hope that someone might recognize it and know how to contact its owner.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle or its owner is being asked to contact Sheriff's Detective Katrina Ball at 509-237-3384.