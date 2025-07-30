Police in Douglas County have discovered evidence connected to a shooting that is believed to have happened on Sunday night in East Wenatchee.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle that was reportedly involved in the incident on Sunset Highway on Monday afternoon at around 5:40 p.m.

After a search warrant was obtained, police say they found two handguns inside the vehicle and that the occupants are considered persons of interest in the Sunday shooting that appears to have wounded one person in the leg who sought treatment at a local hospital, however, no arrests have yet been made.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the shooting took place at the intersection of Northwest Empire Way and Goldcrest Street at around 10:20 p.m. when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles, although no vehicles or suspects were in the area when deputies arrived at the scene.

Although police have yet to specify any other details about the shooting, it is speculated to have potentially been gang-related.

Detectives say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.