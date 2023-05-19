Quick Response To Fire Leaves East Wenatchee Homes Intact
Some east Wenatchee homes are still intact after a quick response from firefighters Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were sent to a brush fire in the 2300 block of Fancher Heights Blvd, where the fire was on a slope headed toward homes.
A second alarm was issued to bring in more personnel, and a Level 3 evacuation noticed was issued for Herndon Place.
The fire was limited to a small patch of a land after the quick response, and crews were able to leave the area within a couple of hours.