Employees of the Regional Eye Center at Confluence Health Wenatchee have voted to form a bargaining unit represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union.

Ophthalmology department technicians voted 38-2 by secret ballot on Friday, Feb. 14th to form a collective bargaining unit.

UFCW 3000 Organizing Director Sean Embly said the employee group comprised of technologists at Confluence Health Regional Eye Center (REC) are striving for an amplified or stronger voice with their employer and input on policy decisions. Improved wages and benefits was also a compelling factor for many employees and concerns over paid time off policy and safety standards, but none that were related to patient treatment.

Confluence Health Wenatchee Corporate Communications Program Manger Adam MacDonald commented on the employee's decision to form a bargaining unit.

"Confluence Health is looking forward to working with this group to ensure employee voices are heard in the labor negotiation process so that we can continue to provide the excellent and compassionate care that the residents of North Central Washington need. Our next steps will be to work together with the new union leadership and we look forward to a productive partnership." --Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health Wenatchee

In documents obtained by KPQ Radio and directed to REC employees before the Feb. 14th vote, Confluence Employee Relations Manager Adam Henke apologized to employees in a Feb. 5th memo, admitting the organization had failed employees who felt the need to seek union representation and said " We hear you loud and clear."

In a follow up memo on Feb. 10th, Henke reminded employees that Confluence had implemented a three-year pay improvement strategy beginning last year. Henke said some employees received internal equity pay adjustments in August, 2024. Another round of pay adjustments are planned through an external market review in April 2025, and a merit increases based on incentives, will be implemented in 2026.

REC employees claim they were unaware of any pay increase strategy until meetings to discuss union representation began last fall.

Embly with UFCW, confirmed that inconsistency between Henke's claim and whether employees were notified of a pay increase strategy prior to the meetings to consider unionization.

MacDonald said Confluence would not comment on internal pay practices and provide more details. He added that Confluence strives to make sure employees are compensated fairly and performs periodic reviews to ensure pay remains competitive. In an email, MacDonald said "We look forward to working with the new union leadership to ensure that this continues."

Embly says the UFCW union has a good relationship with Confluence Health in Wenatchee and represents other employee groups at Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

He couldn't put a time frame on when talks on a contract might take place but the next step is for REC tech's to form a collective bargaining team and begin discussions with Confluence management to shape an agreement.