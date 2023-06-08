Registration Open for NCW Tech & STEM Showcase

Registration is now open for the NCW Tech & STEM Showcase through the NCW Tech Alliance.

The event will take place as part of the NCW Fair in Waterville August 24-27 and designed for K-12 students and educators to present their projects in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

"This will be the first time in three years it will be in person since the pandemic," says NCW Tech Alliance marketing manager David Mabee. "It's over four days at the fair this time in two-hour blocks for the students. So we're hoping it's a little more flexible. It's free for students to sign up and we'll also cover their entry fees in to the fair. It should be a great time for them to showcase what they're doing."

Mabee says students who are interested can sign up at the NCW Tech Alliance website, ncwtech.org.

"At our website, there's going to be four different banners they can click on. One's for the tech and STEM exhibits; there's a STEM make station; we have a tech help booth; and we also have a link for basic volunteers to help us out."

Mabee says the showcase will feature exhibits in areas like robotics, virtual reality, and computer science.