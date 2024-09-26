Cascade Christian Academy in Wenatchee is offering remote learning for it's 5th through 12th grade students due to 40 plus cases of COVID and other illness reported by students and staff.

A school secretary said Cascade plans to resume in-person instruction on Monday.

No outbreaks have been reported by other area schools but Chelan Douglas Health District reminds the public that flu season is approaching.

Get our free mobile app

COVID and influenza is most often spread person to person mainly through tiny droplets when infected people sneeze, cough or talk