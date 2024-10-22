Rhoda is a spirited canine adventurer with a heart full of curiosity. She is playful and loves nothing more than racing around the play yard, exploring every nook and cranny with her keen sense of smell.

Rhoda's ears are always flopping and her tail never stops wagging. She's eager for a scratch behind the ears, which is her favorite treat.

Rhoda is also a quick learner and knows her sit command and is ready to learn more. From zooming around the yard or soaking up your attention, Rhoda brings joy and energy to every day.

Get our free mobile app

Rhoda the WVHS Pet of the Week Rhoda the WVHS Pet of the Week loading...

Rhoda

Breed: American Pit Bull / Terrier Mix

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-25950

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The WVHS shelter is closed on Wednesdays, but open for adoptions by appointment.

See a gallery of all the adoptable dogs at WVHS