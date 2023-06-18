Rock Island Convicted Felon Get 6 Months For Handling Firearms

A 33-year-old convicted felon from Rock Island will serve six months in prison for illegally handling guns in a store.

Court documents say Casey Charles McKinstry was arrested after an off-duty police officer saw him handling pistols at the Sportsman’s Warehouse in East Wenatchee.

McKinstry has burglary and theft convictions dating back to 2004 and 2008. Convicted felons in Washington have a lifetime ban from possessing firearms unless the right is restored by a court.

He was arrested in March of 2022 after video footage from the store showed him handling nine pistols.

A notice of arrest says McKinstry and his wife were in the store and the store was holding a number of guns for his wife until a background check could be performed. He store agreed to decline selling the guns to McKinstry's wife, Ariana, on suspicion she was purchasing them for someone else.

He was originally charged with nine counts of Second-Degree Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

He signed a plea deal Thursday to a single count of possessing a firearm along with one count of conspiracy to commit a drug offense.

McKinstry admitted to possessing heroin with intent to deliver.

He'll serve two six-month terms concurrently. He'll serve 12 months of community custody afterward.