Rosie is this week's selection as Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

She is a 3 year old Husky mix, coming to the shelter from a home where she previously lived well with other dogs. Like most huskies, she will do best in a home without cats or small animals. A secure backyard, or someone willing to take her for plenty of walks around the neighborhood will be the best way to keep energetic Rosie happy.

In her spare time, Rosie enjoys playing tug-o-war and chasing tennis balls. She knows a few commands like Sit, Stay, and Come.

If you think Rosie could be a good fit for you and your family, come in and meet her at WVHS The shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA.

The WVHS shelter is open for adoptions every day except Wednesday but you may make an appointment for adoption services on Wednesdays

Rosie the Pet of the Week at WVHS Rosie the Pet of the Week at WVHS loading...

ROSIE

Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-22499

