Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area North Of Chelan Open For The Season

One of the major destination spots in North Central Washington for cross country skiers is now open for the winter.

The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area north of Chelan has been up and running since Christmas weekend with grooming operations.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says skiers get a commanding view of their surroundings at Echo Ridge.

"It does have wonderful views of the surrounding mountains and the Chelan Valley," DeMario said.

The Forest Service manages Echo Ridge in partnership with the Lake Chelan Nordic Ski Club.

The Ski Club grooms the trails while the Forest Service plows the roads and maintains the parking area and infrastructure.

DeMario says Echo Ridge offers a rich visual experience to skiers.

“It’s really great, especially on those days when the valleys are fogged in,” said DeMario. You can get up above the fog and that cloud bank and have some sunshine and enjoy the views.”

According to the Forest Service, the Echo Ridge lower parking lot elevation of 3,600 feet.

Views of the Enchantments, Pyramid Peak, and the Okanogan Highlands are possible from a number of the groomed trails.

Echo Ridge has 25 miles of trails for skate and classic skiing, and 9 miles of snowshoe trails. There are even some dog friendly trails. Fat bikes are allowed only on trails open to snowshoeing.

Ski passes are required for both ski and snowshoe trail use at Echo Ridge. Day passes are available on-site for $15 per adult, and access is free for skiers or snowshoers age 17 and under. Season passes are available for $70 online or at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce during normal business hours (Monday-Friday: 9am-5pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm). Day passes can also be purchased at the Echo Ridge trailhead.

The ski trails at Echo Ridge are open 24/7.